Underrated Superstars Who Carried the Show When No One Was Watching

You’ve likely seen dozens of wrestling bouts where the audience went wild for a superstar who’d been quietly putting in great work for months or even years before anyone actually paid much attention. Wrestling’s greatest moments tend to overshadow the backstage grinders who reliably make every show they’re on better. These superstars don’t always make headlines, but they’re the foundation of any successful wrestling promotion.

Every generation has its undiscovered talents who turn average matches into great encounters with pure talent and effort. Let’s consider the wrestlers who’ve pulled shows out of the dumpster when no one was watching and why you must pay attention before everyone else does.

Modern Era’s Hidden Gems

Let’s break down some of the most ambitious and talented wrestlers in the industry:

Ludwig Kaiser

Kaiser is the epitome of what you’d want from an underrated talent. The 34-year-old German has seized every opportunity presented to him thus far in 2024, having broken free from Gunther’s shadow to record wins against Sheamus, Sami Zayn, and Bron Breakker. Kaiser is not just his in-ring ability; it’s his merciless, in-character performance that would have no qualms about placing a bet against even his Imperium members.

You’ve watched it again and again: a talented wrestler overshadowed by an even more prominent faction member, then bursting once given a chance. Kaiser’s already proven he’s prepared for the breakout burst.

Andrade

continues to amaze with negligible to no character development. Maybe no wrestler in the last two years has produced as many certified bangers but is as underrated. His matches with Carmelo Hayes particularly showcased why he’s considered almost the complete package. The only thing missing? His old manager, Zelina Vega, who just switched to SmackDown, a reunion that could finally get Andrade to the stars.

Michin

And let’s talk about Michin, who’s experiencing a career rejuvenation. Her showing in Saturday Night’s Main Event finals of the Women’s United States Championship Tournament proved her increasing value. Her in-ring durability sets her apart in a crowded women’s division, and she’s destined for a massive babyface push that can define her in 2025.

The Smart Money Outlook

Legends Who Were Once Overlooked

William Regal is professional wrestling’s greatest “what if” story. A master of in-ring ability with talent and charisma to make him the perfect fit for the heel persona, Regal had multiple title runs in WWE but was never given a chance at the world title mix. His influence on the crop of stars today through NXT is proof of his sharp eye for talent, but you just can’t help but think of what a Regal world championship run would’ve been like.

Christian was always operating in Edge’s shadow, equal in ability. Teaming with Edge at the height of tag team wrestling, he never got the same level of push as his partner. When he did get world title recognition in the 2010s, it was both well-deserved and anticlimactic, a case study of how timing is everything when it comes to pro wrestling.

Cesaro is athletic perfection wasted. The Swiss Cyborg had technique and power that few could ever rival, leaving the fans in awe, yet WWE never gave him title opportunities, even though his skills were evident. His best-of-seven series against Sheamus highlighted just what he was capable of if he ever received decent storylines.

Current Generation’s Rising Stars

Chad Gable is the future of the underutilized talent in the modern era. With fans reacting to how much he resembles Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, there is hope that he could climb the WWE ranks and become a singles champion. His 2023-2024 return showed comedic timing and in-ring quality, showing that he still has time to realize his potential.

Don’t count out Zoey Stark, either. She’s been doing a good job of making a strong impression as a tough-talking talent from her NXT roots but hasn’t had anything meaningful to truly hone her character with yet. Her in-ring ability is higher than where she currently is, and she could feasibly make a run at the Intercontinental Championship.

The Consistency Factor

What distinguishes really underappreciated performers from good wrestlers? Consistency. Sheamus was among the top wrestlers in WWE in 2024, an individual who could be relied upon to provide quality, in-depth television bouts week in and week out. At age 46, he’s having the highest level of matches in his career, a reflection of evolution and hard work.

These wrestlers get something important: all matches count. Whether it’s a throwaway Monday Night Raw spot or a pay-per-view opener, they treat each chance like it might be their moment.

Why This Matters Now

WWE’s modern landscape under Triple H more heavily compensates for in-ring ability than any period in history. The Netflix agreement and increased mainstream attention provide more space than ever for overlooked talent to break through. But you must find these athletes before the masses do.

The wrestlers carrying shows when nobody’s watching today will be tomorrow’s headliner stars. Paying attention now, you’re not only rewarding deserving talent, you’re getting ahead of the curve in the discovery of wrestling’s next stars.

After all, every legend was someone’s underrated favorite.