Undertaker Launching His Own Podcast, “Six Feet Under”

The Undertaker is coming to the podcast world.

On Friday, “The Dead Man” announced via his Instagram Story that he will be launching “Six Feet Under,” the official podcast of the WWE Hall of Fame legend.

The official description for the show reads as follows:

“The last 30+ years of being on the road as a professional wrestler has led to many stories in and out of the wrestling ring. Mark will be sharing weekly stories that you probably have never heard before and taking you down memory lane with some of his most epic matches that we all loved. So, if you are interested in the world of pro wrestling and getting a behind the scenes look into the life of one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, well grab your shovel and get ready to go Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway!”

The Patreon has subscription tiers of $5 per month, $6 per month, and $10 per month, with the lowest tier giving a subscriber access to episodes on Wednesday mornings when the show launches.

The other two tiers will get early access on Monday mornings, and those who subscribe to the $10 tier will be able to submit questions that The Undertaker will answer in future episodes.

Check out the official page for The Undertaker’s new podcast at Patreon.com.