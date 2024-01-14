Undertaker Recalls Vince McMahon Trying To Get Him To Do “The Spinaroonie”

There was a time when everyone was doing “The Spinaroonie.”

Even the former longtime WWE Chairman got in on the fun.

During a recent Q&A on his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker spoke about how Vince McMahon is still upset to this day, and brings up quite often how he wasn’t able to get “The Dead Man” to do Booker T’s infamous “Spinaroonie” breakdancing move during an infamous night in WWE.

The night saw The Rock, Triple H, Vince McMahon and Booker T all do their versions of “The Spinaroonie” in an attempt to ultimately lure “The Phenom” into breaking character and doing it himself in the ring after the cameras stopped rolling for a live television show.

“It comes up quite a bit,” Undertaker admitted. “It burns his ass. Let me just say this, he’s ribbed me on so many occasions, and he’s got me really good, but he never got me to do that Spinaroonie.”

Undertaker continued, “That’s the only carrot that I can hang on his head. As silly as that sounds, that bothers him. I mean, he’s the boss is the boss, right? He gets everything that he wants, and the fact that he couldn’t get me to do the Spinaroonie, I think he lays awake at night thinking about it. Like, ‘I couldn’t get him to do it,’ and it was a great effort to try.”

