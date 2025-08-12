Undertaker Says He’d Consider Coming Out Of Retirement For GUNTHER Match

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker appeared on an episode of the “Six Feet Under” podcast, where he discussed several topics.

Among them was a hypothetical WrestleMania match against GUNTHER, stating that he is the one opponent he would consider coming out of retirement for.

Undertaker said, “If I had anything left in the tank, you’re the one guy that I would consider coming out of retirement for. From the moment that I saw you at Clash at the Castle, I was like, ‘Dang, I would love to have worked with you.”

On the setup:

“I could see the setup. I mean, there would have been some kind of — easily, there would have been some kind of really dramatic setup to set the heat for, you know, for the angle.”

On what could have been:

“Man, I wish you would have got your s**t together a little sooner and got here a little quicker. No man, everything happens and happens for a reason. You’re at the right place at the right time. But yeah, it would have been good.”

He added, “It would have been really good. And I would have, yeah, I might have put you over.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)