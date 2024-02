Upcoming Episode Of AEW Collision To Be Taped, New Dynamite Date Announced

All Elite Wrestling has revealed a new location for an upcoming live episode of Dynamite.

The AEW event will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the DCU Center in Worcester. The promotion will also tape an episode of Collision on the night for that Saturday’s episode.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Saturday at 10 a.m. Eastern time, with prices starting at $30.

You can check out the announcement below:

JUST ANNOUNCED – #AEW returns to #Worcester on Wednesday, April 3 with #AEWDynamite LIVE and #AEWCollision under the same roof at the DCU Center! PRE-SALE: FRI. 2/23 at 10am. PUBLIC ON-SALE: SAT. 2/24 at 10am. Get tickets via https://t.co/eI0K5DSBI1 & https://t.co/rs3uU0SXjl! pic.twitter.com/kNOhzrHPkx — DCU Center (@DCUCenter) February 22, 2024

Here is a list of the updated AEW touring schedule:

AEW Collision: Saturday, February 24 – Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, MO

AEW Dynamite/Collision: Wednesday, February 28 – Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL

AEW Revolution: Sunday, March 3, 2023 – Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 6 – Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 7 – Duluth, Georgia at the Gas South Arena

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 13 – TD Garden in Boston, MA

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 16 – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: March 20 – Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, March 27 – Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, March 30 – Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, CA

AEW Dynamite/Collision: Wednesday, April 3 – DCU Center in Worcester, MA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, April 10 – Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, May 8 – Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, CA

AEW Collision: Saturday, May 11 – Vancouver, British Columbia, CA

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 10 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, CA