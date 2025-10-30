Update Lineup For Next Month’s AEW Full Gear 2025 PPV

After Wednesday night’s Fright Night episode of Dynamite, AEW announced an updated lineup for next month’s Full Gear pay-per-view event.

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against The Opps’ AEW World Trios Champion, Samoa Joe. Additionally, AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (consisting of Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) will defend their titles against FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood).

Also previously announced for the show, AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against AEW TBS Champion “The CEO,” Mercedes Moné.

Furthermore, it has been confirmed that the Don Callis Family (Rocky “Azucar” Romero and Trent Beretta) will face Big Boom! A.J. and a mystery partner in a tag team match.

AEW Full Gear 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, November 22nd, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

