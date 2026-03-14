Update On AAA Releasing Nino Hamburguesa

PWMania.com previously reported that Niño Hamburguesa has been released from Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide following an incident with a fan during an event on March 3rd at Arena Aficion.

A video from the show circulated online, showing Hamburguesa physically interacting with a front-row spectator after the fan laughed at him following an in-ring slip.

In the clip, Hamburguesa is seen stepping toward the fan and delivering a series of elbow strikes. Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries, but the footage quickly spread across social media and garnered significant attention.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the situation was reviewed internally soon after the video went viral.

The incident was also discussed within WWE circles, particularly due to WWE’s involvement with AAA. Meltzer noted that talent was reminded to “never touch a fan” and pointed out that, while similar but more serious incidents had occurred in the past, they did not lead to any repercussions because they went unreported.

Following the viral video, AAA decided to release Hamburguesa. Reports indicate that other talent were “unhappy” with this decision since Hamburguesa was quite popular; however, they understood that circumstances had changed with WWE owning AAA. Meltzer also reported that AAA is not permitting its talent to participate in any events associated with Hamburguesa.

Prior to this incident, Hamburguesa had enjoyed notable success in AAA, having won the Rey de Reyes tournament in 2025, one of the promotion’s annual showcase events. However, he did not make it to the final group of competitors in the 2026 edition of the tournament.

As of now, neither AAA nor Hamburguesa has issued an official public statement regarding the situation.