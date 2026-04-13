Backstage News On Octagón Jr.’s Unmasking On Saturday’s AAA On FOX

During Saturday’s episode of Lucha Libre AAA on FOX, The Original El Grande Americano faced Octagón Jr. in a singles match that lasted just under five and a half minutes.

The match concluded controversially when Americano pulled off Octagón’s mask and forced him to tap out with an ankle lock. In AAA, unmasking a wrestler is traditionally grounds for disqualification.

According to BodySlam+, sources from both AAA and WWE have confirmed that the unmasking was not part of the planned match. There was a miscommunication, and the referee failed to call for the disqualification. Octagón tapped out immediately after the unmasking, which drew significant backlash from the crowd.

Both the English and Spanish commentary teams expressed confusion over the match’s finish due to this miscommunication.

Following the match, The Original El Grande Americano was confronted by El Grande Americano II, leading to a brawl between the two. Americano II then challenged The Original El Grande Americano to a mask vs. mask match, which is expected to take place at AAA Noche de Los Grandes on May 30th. AAA has yet to officially announce this date.