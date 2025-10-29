Update On Abdullah The Butcher Following Recent Hospitalization

PWMania.com previously reported that pro wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher has been hospitalized due to serious health issues.

The official Twitter (X) account of The Book Pro Wrestler shared a photo of the wrestling icon from the hospital and provided an update on his condition.

The account wrote, “Abdullah The Butcher – Official Update 🌟 This photo was taken earlier today. Abby is awake, recovering, smiling, and in great spirits.

Official from his team as of 6:30 PM.

Please keep him in your prayers as he continues his road to recovery. ❤️💪”

Abdullah’s professional wrestling career spanned over 50 years, featuring appearances in various organizations, including the NWA (National Wrestling Alliance), AJPW (All Japan Pro Wrestling), and the World Wrestling Council in Puerto Rico, among others. He is well-known for his influence in hardcore wrestling and for incorporating martial arts into his matches.

Throughout his career, Abdullah achieved numerous title reigns and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. In recent years, he has faced several health challenges and was hospitalized during the summer of 2024.