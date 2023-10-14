Update On Adam Cole’s Injury Status

Adam Cole has officially begun his recovery from a broken ankle.

Cole has been out since the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special after injuring himself while running to the ring during the World Title match between MJF and Samoa Joe, landing on the floor at ringside and limping.

Cole and MJF were scheduled to defend the ROH Tag Team Titles at AEW WrestleDream, but MJF won in a handicap match and retained the titles.

Despite his injury, Cole has continued appearing on AEW television in segments with Roderick Strong at Strong’s home.

PWInsider reports that Cole had his first surgery for his broken ankle yesterday.

During a Twitch stream, Cole stated that he would require two surgeries, eight screws, and an ankle plate.