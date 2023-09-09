Update On AEW All In London’s Attendance At Wembley Stadium

All Elite Wrestling held their All In London PPV event on August 27th from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England and it was revealed that the historic and monumental show had a record-breaking attendance of 81,035 paid fans.

WrestleTix reports that All In London actually had an attendance of 83,131 fans, and this figure was later confirmed by F4WOnline.com. The total number didn’t include people sitting up in the suites.

F4WOnline.com reports that AEW All In London had an attendance of 85,371 fans if the total number included fans sitting in the suites as well as comp tickets and staff, which would still make the All In London event with the largest verifiable crowd in history. It was also revealed in the report that 12,000-14,000 seats were blocked off due to staging and obstructed views.

WWE has announced even larger numbers for past events, but those numbers were always inflated.