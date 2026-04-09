Update On Alberto El Patron’s Arrest Over Domestic Violence Allegations

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE and AAA star Alberto El Patron was arrested in San Luis Potosi, northern Mexico, after his wife called for emergency assistance, reporting that she was a victim of domestic abuse.

According to Fightful.com, the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General’s Office has released a statement regarding the arrest.

It was noted that investigations against El Patron have commenced, and he has been referred to the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women, Family, and Sexual Crimes. The statement indicates that an argument between the couple escalated, leading to El Patron allegedly committing “various physical and verbal assaults” against his partner.

The Crash Lucha Libre subsequently announced El Patron’s suspension, stating, “Through this medium The Crash Lucha Libre is a company with values that promotes sport entertainment in a family way, and disapproves any act of violence. For this reason we will suspend Alberto Del Rio “El Patron” from our programming after the recent events.”

This is not the first time Patron has faced accusations of domestic violence; his former partner, Paige (also known as Saraya), previously accused him of such conduct during their relationship. Additionally, he was arrested and charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

These charges stemmed from allegations that he assaulted a woman after accusing her of infidelity, forced her to “wear a dress and dance for him,” and eventually subjected her to violent sexual assault over a period of 16 hours. Those charges were dropped in December 2021, reportedly after a key witness went missing.