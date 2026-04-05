Ted DiBiase Jr. Announced For WrestleCon Appearance In Las Vegas

WrestleCon has announced that former WWE star Ted DiBiase Jr. will be attending all four days of the convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Thursday, April 16th to Sunday, April 19th.

The announcement reads, “Presented by 123 Talent, come meet ex-WWE superstar @TedDibiase! Ted will be available all four days for photos & autographs.”

Last month, a jury in Mississippi acquitted DiBiase Jr. of all 13 charges against him, which included conspiracy, fraud, and embezzlement. He was accused of being involved in a scheme to misuse government funds for personal expenses and was facing a potential sentence of up to 185 years in prison.