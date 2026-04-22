Update On David Benoit’s Wrestling Future After Attending AEW

David Benoit, the son of the late Chris Benoit, attended an episode of AEW Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta, on April 8th. Benoit has previously shown interest in pursuing a career in wrestling and has even undertaken some training. However, there have been no recent updates on his progress, and he has yet to step into the ring.

In a recent edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan inquired about the possibility of Benoit becoming a wrestler. It was mentioned that he briefly trained at Lance Storm’s wrestling school, but sources indicated that he did not display the same natural talent as his father and did not stay there long.

It appears that a future in professional wrestling may not be in the cards for him. Sean Ross Sapp noted that, while anything is possible, it seems unlikely that Benoit will pursue wrestling. He has always been welcomed at AEW and WWE events and appears to enjoy attending them.

In 2014, it was reported that Smith Hart attempted to book Benoit for a show even before he had received any formal training. He was slated to team up with Chavo Guerrero Jr., but Guerrero withdrew upon learning about Benoit’s lack of experience. Chris Jericho also tried to intervene to prevent the match after becoming aware of this situation, which ultimately led to Guerrero’s withdrawal.