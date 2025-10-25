Update on Fallon Henley’s Injury Status Following NXT House Show Incident

As reported by PWMania.com, NXT star Fallon Henley and her Fatal Influence stablemate, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, sustained injuries during an NXT house show earlier this month.

The injuries occurred during an alleged botched Sol Snatcher by Zaria and Sol Ruca in a tag team match; however, the specific details of the injuries were not disclosed.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that Henley has since recovered and has been medically cleared to compete.

Although Henley did not participate in this week’s edition of WWE NXT, she accompanied Jayne and Lainey Reid for their tag team match against The Culling’s Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame.

During the match, Henley distracted the official, aiding her team in securing the victory. After the match, she took part in a post-match assault on the opposing team, but the trio was eventually driven off by Paxley.