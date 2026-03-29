Update On Hikaru Shida’s AEW Status

Hikaru Shida has not appeared on television since November 2024, and while her work visa issues were reportedly resolved some time ago, she has yet to return to the ring. In the latest Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan’s question about Shida’s absence.

Sapp indicated that Shida’s status remains unchanged; she is currently living in Orlando, Florida.

He also mentioned that AEW has “no creative plans” for her at this time. There has been no information explaining why AEW has not sought to involve Shida in any storylines. Sapp previously believed that once her visa issues were settled and she was backstage at an AEW taping in Orlando, Shida would be reintegrated into AEW programming. Unfortunately, that has not happened.

Shida, a three-time former AEW Women’s World Champion, last appeared on the November 20, 2024, edition of Dynamite, where she lost to Kris Statlander. Although she competed in several matches in Japan last year, she has not stepped into the ring in 2026.