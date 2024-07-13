Update On IYO SKY’s Special Mask For Her Marigold: Summer Destiny Match

“The Genius of the Sky” returned to winning form in “The Land of the Rising Sun” this weekend.

WWE Superstar IYO SKY of Damage CTRL worked the Marigold: Summer Destiny show at Sumo Hall in Japan on Saturday morning, July 13, 2024.

The women’s wrestling star came to the ring wearing her old Queen’s Quest mask from her days in STARDOM, and would go on to defeat Utami Hayashishita via pinfall after connecting with a tombstone piledriver and moonsault.

After the show, SKY surfaced on social media with some photos of the custom Queen’s Quest mask, which featured her representing WWE on the back of the mask.