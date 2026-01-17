Update On Jeff Hardy Wrestling With Neck Injury

Jeff Hardy recently revealed that he has been competing with two bulging discs in his neck since October, a disclosure that understandably raised concern among fans given his long-standing high-risk style. Despite the seriousness of the issue, the “Charismatic Enigma” has continued to wrestle.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Jeff’s brother and tag team partner Matt Hardy offered a detailed update on his condition and the steps being taken moving forward.

Matt explained that Jeff has shown signs of improvement, but stressed that recovery has been gradual and requires patience. The brothers are actively consulting with medical professionals to explore ways to manage the injury and alleviate pain without immediately resorting to surgery.

“He’s feeling better. It’s a very slow process. We’re actually going to talk to some of the doctors, and a special person is coming in to discuss the best way to ease the pain. ‘Can you manipulate the disks?’ They aren’t tripping too bad and they have gotten better. He’s been doing things that he can do.”

Matt went on to discuss the treatment options on the table. While surgical intervention—such as shaving down portions of the discs—remains a possibility, Jeff is currently focused on healing through non-invasive methods. Matt noted that other wrestlers have successfully continued their careers after similar procedures, but Jeff’s priority is avoiding surgery if possible.

“There have been some guys who have gotten procedures where they’ve shaved off part of the discs, and they continue to go, and they are okay. He has options and possibilities of what he can do. First and foremost, he would rather do it as naturally and as organically as possible. That’s what he’s working on.”

Perhaps most notable was Matt’s belief that the injury has had a sobering impact on Jeff’s mindset inside the ring. According to Matt, the scare may ultimately be a positive, encouraging Jeff to adjust his style and work smarter to extend his career.

“We’re trying to keep him working smart. In some ways, I think Jeff having this and being a little freaked out by it is going to turn him into a smarter worker, which isn’t a bad thing at his age.”

Despite the ongoing health concerns, The Hardys remain active atop the tag team scene in TNA Wrestling. Jeff and Matt are scheduled to defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) at TNA Genesis, set for Saturday, January 17, 2026. The event will stream live on TNA+ and air on pay-per-view.