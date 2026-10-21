Update On Keanu Carver’s Order Of Protection Case

As PWMania.com previously reported, a hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning in Seminole County, Florida, regarding a protective order filed against former WWE star Keanu Carver by a WWE NXT talent with whom he had a relationship.

According to PWInsider.com, Carver’s lawyers, whose real name is Kevin Robertson, requested a continuance, which was granted. The report noted that the attorneys representing the individual who sought the order did not oppose the request. As is common in such cases, the protective order remains in effect.

The report indicated that the protective order was issued on behalf of a contracted WWE NXT talent who alleged that they had previously been in a relationship with Carver and accused him of stalking and engaging in domestic violence. Carver has not been criminally charged in this matter, and a new hearing is scheduled for November 17th at 9 AM.

The initial request for the protective order was filed on September 14th and was subsequently extended on September 22nd. After the news broke, Carver initially posted on Twitter (now known as X), stating, “y’all gonna sound dumb as hell in a month.” He has since deleted those tweets and deactivated his social media accounts. WWE terminated Carver’s contract at the end of September.