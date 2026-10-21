Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE Money In The Bank Fallout, AEW WrestleDream, More

The Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast, proudly presented by PWMania.com, is back with another action-packed episode covering the latest developments across WWE and AEW!

This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent return to break down some of the biggest stories in professional wrestling, including the fallout from WWE Money in the Bank and AEW WrestleDream.

The crew kicks things off by looking back at Money in the Bank, discussing the results and whether WWE made the right booking decisions with this year’s winners.

Among the biggest topics discussed:

WWE Money in the Bank fallout — Did the right superstars win, or should WWE have gone in a different direction?

AEW WrestleDream reactions — What does the event mean for AEW’s creative direction and future storylines?

What’s next for WWE and AEW? — How could the latest developments shape both companies moving forward?

To close out the show, the guys bring back their “Stock Up, Stock Down” discussion, highlighting the wrestlers whose momentum is rising and those who may be heading in the wrong direction.

With plenty of opinions, analysis, and debate, the Hot Tag crew has a lot to unpack as the wrestling landscape continues to evolve.