Update On Kenny Omega Following Diverticulitis Diagnosis

Kenny Omega announced last month that he was out indefinitely in the caption of a photo he posted on social media of himself in the hospital after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. Omega is still waiting for surgery nearly a month later.

The top AEW star received the diagnosis following the December 13th Dynamite show, when he was clearly in pain backstage. When he was diagnosed, he was told that he was extremely fortunate to have gone in because the outcome could have been disastrous.

Omega could have died from a blood infection if he hadn’t been diagnosed at the time, which had a 50 percent chance of happening.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Omega has yet to undergo surgery following his diagnosis.

Meltzer wrote, “Due to the inflammation being so bad he couldn’t have surgery at the time and as of last week still hadn’t had it. The decision will be made in about seven weeks, based on his healing, on whether he’ll need surgery or not, but if he does, that would put him out of action significantly longer.”

There is no timetable for his return at this time. We wish him speedy recovery.