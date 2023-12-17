Update On Kenny Omega’s Health Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, Kenny Omega announced in the caption of a photo of himself in the hospital on Friday night that he was out indefinitely.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Omega was hospitalized after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. This will have an impact on AEW’s plans for its World End 2023 pay-per-view event, which will take place on Saturday, December 30, 2023, from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, with AEW World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill defending against The Golden Jets (Chris Jericho & Omega).

Dave Meltzer explained what Omega was going through prior to the announcement on Wrestling Observer Radio.

“I did not hear if he had surgery yet on it. But he was rushed to the hospital on Friday. He had been in a lot of pain, and he thought what happened was, as you probably all remember, that he had the hernia [in 2022] that was really, really bad, which caused him that long period off. And he had been hurting really, really bad. And he had presumed it was a hernia. He had had bloating, which he presumed was [another hernia], and he thought he may have messed up his diet somehow and was eating something wrong. He kept training on it, working on it. Did the match with Ethan Page [on last week’s Collision]. He was hurting really bad on Wednesday when he did the promo with Jericho [on Dynamite]. By that point, it was really bad. So he went to the hospital and found out he had diverticulitis. It was in a really bad situation. I mean, in the sense of, if he had not gone in another day or so, it could have been horrendous. He’s I guess he’s fine. I heard from him, and just kind of said that, like, he was in pain, had had trouble sleeping, but he just thought it was the hernia acting up again. And once he found out it was and he said, [it] could have been really, really bad complications. I don’t know how long he’s going to be out, and I don’t think anyone does. It was a very, very serious situation by the time he got to the hospital,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)