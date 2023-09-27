Update On Kyle O’Reilly’s Status, Still No Return Timetable

Kyle O’Reilly has not wrestled since the June 8th, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite due to neck surgery.

Adam Cole commented on his friend’s status during an appearance on Inside The Ropes.

“All I can say is Kyle is continuing to push forward. This has been a very long and very, very tough process for him. But he’s a warrior. Again, there’s nothing that Kyle loves more than pro wrestling, and he’s doing everything that he can to make sure that he’s getting healthy and getting back to a point where he can return to the ring.

Obviously, there’s still no timetable on when he’s going to be able to come back, but Kyle is progressing. He’s getting better every single week, and just like the rest of the world, I can’t wait till Kyle O’Reilly gets back. I miss him so much.”

