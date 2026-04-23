Update On Masked Luchadors In Dominik Mysterio’s WrestleMania 42 Entrance

At WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two on Sunday, “The Demon” Finn Bálor faced AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight, in which Bálor emerged victorious. Lucha Central has reported details about the army of masked luchadors who appeared as extras during Mysterio’s entrance.
The report also mentioned that Pro Wrestling Revolution promoter Gabriel Ramirez was among the masked extras. Other independent wrestling talents that participated in the entrance include Gino Rivera, Adrian Quest, Chris Nasty, Jake Redondo, and Brian Choobin.
Below is a list of the masked luchadors, which also includes talents from PWR:
Spider Fly
Noisy Boy
Rayo Star
Anubis
Principe Leon
Sonico
Gravity
Fatal
Enigma
Enigma Jr.
Skalubur
Kamikazee
Calibus
Yaskue
Viento
Ultra Aero
Diablo Azteca
Espantapajaros
Kid Lynx