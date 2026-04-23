Update On Masked Luchadors In Dominik Mysterio’s WrestleMania 42 Entrance

At WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two on Sunday, “The Demon” Finn Bálor faced AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight, in which Bálor emerged victorious. Lucha Central has reported details about the army of masked luchadors who appeared as extras during Mysterio’s entrance.

The report also mentioned that Pro Wrestling Revolution promoter Gabriel Ramirez was among the masked extras. Other independent wrestling talents that participated in the entrance include Gino Rivera, Adrian Quest, Chris Nasty, Jake Redondo, and Brian Choobin.

Below is a list of the masked luchadors, which also includes talents from PWR:

Spider Fly

Noisy Boy

Rayo Star

Anubis

Principe Leon

Sonico

Gravity

Fatal

Enigma

Enigma Jr.

Skalubur

Kamikazee

Calibus

Yaskue

Viento

Ultra Aero

Diablo Azteca

Espantapajaros

Kid Lynx