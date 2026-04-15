Update On Nikki Bella’s WrestleMania 42 Status Amid Injury Concern

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, comprised of Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, are currently scheduled to compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

Joining them in the match are Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, as well as the reigning champions, Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

However, Nikki Bella’s status for WrestleMania 42 remains uncertain due to an ankle injury she sustained during the March 27th episode of SmackDown. The injury occurred while she was participating in a tag team match alongside her sister, Brie, against Flair and Bliss.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Nikki’s participation is still in doubt and has been described as “touch and go.” There is no final confirmation on whether she will be cleared in time for the match.

Meltzer also noted that commentators mentioned Nikki is working on her rehabilitation, and the situation is still developing.