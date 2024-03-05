Update On Possibility Of Women Talent From CMLL Working In AEW

We have seen the men from CMLL compete in AEW, but will we ever see the women?

Tony Khan hopes so.

The AEW and ROH President was asked about the possibility of female talent from CMLL competing in AEW, and named Stephanie Vaquer as someone he specifically would like to see.

“Yes and yes,” Khan said. “Absolutely it would and it can. I would love to have Stephanie here and I have already talked to Salvador about that and I’m excited about it.”

Khan continued, “She is somebody I’ve asked Salvador about and would love to have here. We’re also very happy with that relationship. CMLL has been great partners and we love working with them. We’d love to have Stephanie here.”