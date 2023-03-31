Update On Randy Orton’s Physical Condition Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 39

It was previously reported that WWE intended to bring Randy Orton to Los Angeles for WrestleMania 39. Orton has been spotted in Los Angeles, as PWMania.com previously reported.

While there has been speculation about Orton’s return to the ring from injury, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer provided an update on Orton’s physical condition, implying that an in-ring return is unlikely in the near future.

Meltzer tweeted, “don’t expect him doing matches any time soon as he’s a ways away from recovering from his back issues.”

WrestleMania will feature “a bunch of surprises,” according to WWE President Nick Khan.

Orton is one of several inactive WWE wrestlers rumored to make an appearance at WrestleMania 39. Other wrestlers who could surprise at WrestleMania include Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Big E.