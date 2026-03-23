Update On Ronda Rousey’s AEW Status And Upcoming MMA Fight

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star and UFC legend Ronda Rousey generated significant buzz from her appearance at AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 15. At the event, Rousey came to the aid of her longtime friend Marina Shafir and confronted Toni Storm.

It was later announced on Dynamite that Storm had been taken out by an unseen assailant. Additionally, it was reported that Rousey has not yet signed any deal with AEW.

According to Fightful Select, although AEW has not confirmed whether Rousey will be making more appearances with the company, AEW officials are open to the possibility. However, the immediate creative direction has changed, as Toni Storm has been sidelined due to injury and is expected to be out for the remainder of the year.

Rousey’s next move will be a return to MMA, where she will face fellow MMA legend Gina Carano. Their bout is set to take place on Saturday, May 16, and will stream live on Netflix. The fight is being promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.