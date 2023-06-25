Update On Saraya’s Absence From AEW TV Heading Into The Forbidden Door PPV

Saraya last competed on the May 31, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, when she teamed up with Chris Jericho against Adam Cole and Britt Baker. Saraya hasn’t been seen on television in recent weeks, but Fightful Select reported that she was backstage at the Dynamite event in Chicago this week.

Saraya will most likely return soon, with Fightful noting, “We’re told that she was briefly sidelined for undisclosed reasons, but that they weren’t serious and isn’t a long-term injury or anything of that nature.”

Saraya tweeted the following prior to the Dynamite in Chicago:

“You’re so sweet. IWC are always haters for everyone and everything. Miserable bunch. Wonder where I am to “Hate her!!” Haha but they’re always talking about MEEE 🥹. Anyways see you tomorrow Chicago.”