Update On Seth Rollins’ Status For WWE WrestleMania 40 Amidst Injury News

Seth Rollins is set to address his health and future as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in the opening segment of Monday’s RAW, after suffering an injury while wrestling Jinder Mahal on Monday. The company has not released an official statement regarding the severity of the injury.

As PWMania.com previously reported, sources in WWE say he has a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus. However, it is unclear whether he will require surgery.

Randy Orton has replaced Rollins in local advertisements for this weekend’s WWE live events, following WWE’s decision to pull the top star. On Friday, it was reported that WWE was planning a World Title match between Rollins and CM Punk at WrestleMania.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that as of Friday afternoon, WWE was still planning the match. However, if Rollins misses more time than anticipated or requires surgery, those plans will obviously change.

“As of an hour ago, Seth Rollins and Punk are still scheduled for WrestleMania. As far as that could change? Yes. I was told yes, it could change, but it’s up in the air. But right now, he’s still on WrestleMania. I heard yesterday he was pulled from some house shows. And whatever, how long to be determined. But it’s a significant injury, but we don’t know how significant, I mean, as far as, like, how long we’ll be out right now. But, yeah, so that’s the basic gist of it.”

Meltzer continued, “And decisions will have to be made. If it’s a month thing, though, they should probably just go with their plans. If it’s, you know, going to be two months or more, I mean, you could always do an interim if it’s going to be a couple of months. Or you could just stip him, which they’ve done many times before, and change plans.”

Meltzer went on to say that if he had arthroscopic surgery, he’d be back for mania; if he had invasive surgery, he’d be out for Mania.