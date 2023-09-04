Update On The Status Of WWE PLE Post-Show Press Conferences

According to reports, WWE is reducing the number of Premium Live Event post-show press conferences.

It was announced earlier this week that a post-Payback press conference would be held backstage at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh following the conclusion of Saturday’s Payback PLE. However, the schedule was quietly removed later in the week, and no post-show press conference was held.

In an update, Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics was in attendance for Payback and was reportedly told by WWE that post-show press conferences will be held primarily for international Premium Live Events and the big five events – the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Money In The Bank, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series – in the future.

Byron Saxton usually hosts WWE’s post-show press conferences, with featured Superstars from that PLE answering questions from members of the media. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H then concludes the press conference with his prepared remarks and a few more media questions.