Update On Ticket Sales For AEW Revolution 2024

AEW will begin the year with its first pay-per-view event, Revolution, on Sunday, March 3, 2023, at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. The buildup to the show is still ongoing, but the event will be the final match of Sting’s legendary career.

The promotion has decided not to hold pay-per-view events in January or February following its Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view event last month at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York, which marked a new chapter in the promotion’s history.

AEW World Champion MJF lost the title to Samoa Joe in the main event before being written out of storylines after Adam Cole was revealed as The Devil and formed a new faction with Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett to attack him.

WrestleTix reports that the show has sold 15,289 tickets, with 144 remaining for a total attendance of 15,433. The good news is that the show sold more than 1,587 tickets in the last week.

With nearly two months until the show and no matches announced, this is a good sign for All Elite Wrestling, as the event is expected to sell out by the night of the show.