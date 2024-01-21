Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/22/2024)

WWE will be holding their Royal Rumble go-home episode of RAW tomorrow night from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, with World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins addressing his injury and the status of his World Heavyweight Championship.

According to WrestleTix, Monday’s episode of RAW has sold 7,905 tickets, and there are 1,021 tickets left as of 1/20/2024. The show’s total seating capacity is 8,926.

The last time WWE held a show from the same venue, which was the July 28th, 2023 episode of SmackDown, the company drew 8,200 fans.

Monday’s episode of RAW will also see Ivy Nile take on Valhalla in a singles match, The Miz go face The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in singles action, Chad Gable face Ivar in a one-on-one match, The Judgment Day’s “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest battle “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre in singles action and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes have a face-to-face confrontation with “The Best In The World” CM Punk.