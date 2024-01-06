Update On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/6/2024)

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold Collision later tonight from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, with AEW Triple Crown Champion Eddie Kingston defending his championships against The Best Friends’ Trent Beretta.

According to WrestleTix, tonight’s episode of AEW Collision has sold a total of 3,096 tickets, with 1,097 tickets still remaining as of 1/5/2024. The show’s total seating capacity is 4,193.

The last time AEW held a show from the same venue, which was the first-ever Battle Of The Belts show on January 8th, 2022, the company drew 5,601 fans.

Tonight’s Collision will also see FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) go up against the House of Black (Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews) in a tag team match.