Update On Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Status Following Injury Absence

Tiffany Stratton is reportedly on the verge of a major return to WWE television following a lengthy absence caused by an undisclosed injury.

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Bodyslam, the former WWE Women’s Champion has been sidelined for several weeks while recovering. An update from Bodyslam indicates that Stratton has now received medical clearance to resume in-ring competition, a development that comes at a crucial time for WWE as the company heads into its busiest stretch of the year.

Stratton has not appeared on WWE programming since Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, 2025. That night marked a turning point in her career, as “The Center of the Universe” defended the WWE Women’s Championship but ultimately lost the title to Jade Cargill. The loss ended her championship reign and preceded her disappearance from television, prompting widespread speculation among fans.

While details regarding the injury have not been publicly disclosed, sources suggest it was significant enough to keep her out for the remainder of 2025. Despite that, WWE officials are reportedly optimistic about her future, with expectations that Stratton will be “featured prominently” as creative plans ramp up toward WrestleMania 42.

With clearance now confirmed, attention has turned to when Stratton might re-emerge. Speculation is growing that she could make a surprise appearance at the upcoming Royal Rumble, scheduled for Saturday, January 31, at a new venue located in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

If that scenario plays out, Stratton’s return could immediately shake up the SmackDown women’s division—and firmly place her back in the WrestleMania conversation.