Update On When Booker T Will Return To WWE NXT Commentary

When will Booker T return to the broadcast booth on WWE NXT?

The WWE Hall of Fame legend answered this question during the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On being about a week away from returning: “I’m back in the gym. I’m feeling good. I’m one week out, and I’ll be back at the table, doing my thing, doing it like it’s supposed to be done, making all them suckas bow down, making them pay, making them say, ‘Daddy, I don’t want none.’ I can’t wait, man.”

On what doctors have been telling him: “I’m coming back, I’m coming back strong in about one week. I’m about a week out. I had a doctor’s appointment this week, just to make sure it was all clear. Everything’s healing up real good.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.