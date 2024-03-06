Update On Will Ospreay’s Status For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will kick off what they’re calling the new season of Dynamite tonight with a new logo and the expected return of the tunnel set, which they had when they first launched the weekly show in 2019.

The promotion will also air the fallout from last Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event on this show, as well as begin the quick turnaround build for next month’s Dynasty show. Coming out of Revolution, Will Ospreay’s role in Dynamite was questioned.

Ospreay worked his first AEW match as a contracted talent on the show, defeating Konosuke Takeshita before facing Kyle Fletcher. At the post-event press conference, AEW President Tony Khan questioned Ospreay’s status with the Dynamite.

However, the AEW boss confirmed on Twitter that Ospreay will work the episode tonight. Check out his tweet below.

The event will also feature Kris Statlander vs. Riho. Additional matches will be announced this afternoon.