Sunday, March 29, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Update On Will Washington And Aubrey Edwards’ AEW Status

By
James Hetfield
-
Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington
Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington | AEW

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has officially ended its Unrestricted podcast. The final episode, titled “Final Bell: The Last AEW Unrestricted,” was released on Thursday.

According to Fightful Select, both Will Washington and Aubrey Edwards remain with AEW.

The report also confirms that Edwards is under contract with the company.

Edwards, one of AEW’s most recognizable referees, has been with the organization for seven years. On Instagram, she recently stated that while she feels sad about the show’s conclusion, it marks the end of “one of the few projects” she was involved in at AEW. She added, “Now I get those precious few hours back every week to focus on being the best referee I can be.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved