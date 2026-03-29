Update On Will Washington And Aubrey Edwards’ AEW Status

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW (All Elite Wrestling) has officially ended its Unrestricted podcast. The final episode, titled “Final Bell: The Last AEW Unrestricted,” was released on Thursday.

According to Fightful Select, both Will Washington and Aubrey Edwards remain with AEW.

The report also confirms that Edwards is under contract with the company.

Edwards, one of AEW’s most recognizable referees, has been with the organization for seven years. On Instagram, she recently stated that while she feels sad about the show’s conclusion, it marks the end of “one of the few projects” she was involved in at AEW. She added, “Now I get those precious few hours back every week to focus on being the best referee I can be.”