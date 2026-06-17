Update: What’s Next For Shawn Chan Following ‘Insanity’ Verdict In Liv Morgan Stalking Case

There’s a new development in the case of the Canadian man accused of stalking WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

As we noted earlier this week, Shawn Chan was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the stalking case involving Morgan.

We’re now told that Chan has been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is expected to be held pending deportation proceedings. It’s not yet known where he will be deported to.

It was also noted that Chan had pushed to have the insanity defense included in the case, which ultimately played a role in the verdict.

For background, Chan was originally arrested on a charge of interstate domestic violence after he allegedly traveled from Canada to Florida and to Morgan’s home. He was later taken into custody at the WWE Performance Center.

The case was heard in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, where Chan was found not guilty by reason of insanity.