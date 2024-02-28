Updated AEW Dynamite Line-Up For Tonight, New Matches Added

Tonight, AEW will present the go-home edition of Dynamite for Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Sting will make his final Dynamite appearance before retiring, he’ll be teaming with Darby Allin in a Texas Tornado match against The Young Bucks at Revolution.

Hangman Page will announce his status for Revolution ahead of his scheduled triple threat match with Swerve Strickland and World Heavyweight Champion Samoa Joe, having worked an injury angle in a trios bout last week.

Will Ospreay will make his All Elite Wrestling debut on this show after finishing his commitments with NJPW. He’s scheduled to wrestle Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution. Finally, the episode will feature the Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Claudio Castagnoli) taking on Eddie Kingston and FTR.

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a few new matches for the show, including Chris Jericho vs. Atlantis Jr. (featuring Atlantis) and Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue.