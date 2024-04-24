Updated AEW Dynamite Lineup For Tonight: New Segment Announced

The fallout from AEW Dynasty 2024 goes down tonight.
Ahead of the post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite this evening at 8/7c on TBS from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, a new segment has been announced for the show.
Willow Nightingale will be joined by Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway for a AEW TBS Women’s Championship Celebration after successfully capturing the title from The House of Black’s Julia Hart at the AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view this past Sunday night.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for tonight’s show.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/24/2024)
* IWGP World Title: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Mina Shirakawa vs. Anna Jay
* Chris Jericho to speak
* Willow Nightingale AEW TBS Title celebration
* AEW World Title Eliminator: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher
