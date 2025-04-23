Updated AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/23/2025): New Orleans, LA.

AEW Dynamite returns tonight.

The company returns to the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA. tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX for AEW Dynamite.

Scheduled for the April 23 episode are the following appearances and matches:

* Master P appears live

* FTR return from suspension

* Young Bucks vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight

* Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter (Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal)

