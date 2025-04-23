Updated AEW Dynamite Preview For Tonight (4/23/2025): New Orleans, LA.

AEW Dynamite returns tonight.
The company returns to the Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA. tonight at 8/7c on TBS and MAX for AEW Dynamite.
Scheduled for the April 23 episode are the following appearances and matches:
* Master P appears live
* FTR return from suspension
* Young Bucks vs. ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight
* Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter (Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal)
Join us here tonight for live AEW Dynamite results.
TONIGHT!
It’s almost time for an explosive #AEWDynamite LIVE from New Orleans, LA COAST-TO-COAST on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMAX at 8pm ET/5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/RSj2lNYQHO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 23, 2025