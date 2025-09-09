Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW All Out 2025

AEW is set to host its All Out pay-per-view (PPV) on Saturday, September 20th, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Updated betting odds have been released for three key matches: the AEW TBS Championship Match, a significant tag team match, and a notable trios match. In the AEW TBS Championship Match, Mercedes Moné is favored to defeat Riho and retain her title.

For the tag team match, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage are favored to defeat FTR. In the trios match, The Hurt Syndicate is favored to beat Ricochet and the team of Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, known as GOA.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW TBS Championship Match

“The CEO” Mercedes Moné (c) -1500 (1/15) vs. Riho +600 (6/1)

Tag Team Match

“The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland and Christian Cage -300 (1/3) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood +200 (2/1)

Trios Match

The Hurt Syndicate (“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin and MVP) -200 (1/2) vs. Ricochet and GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) +150 (3/2)