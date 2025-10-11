Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For TNA Bound For Glory

TNA is set to host its Bound for Glory pay-per-view (PPV) this Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.
The updated betting odds have been released for seven key matches, including the TNA World Championship Match, the TNA Knockouts World Championship Match, the TNA X-Division Championship Match, the TNA and WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Tables Match, the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match, a Hardcore War Match, and a notable singles match.
Mike Santana is favored to defeat Trick Williams and become the new TNA World Champion. Meanwhile, Kelani Jordan is expected to win against Indi Hartwell to retain her TNA Knockouts World Championship. In the TNA X-Division Championship Match, both current champion Leon Slater and challenger Je’Von Evans have the same betting odds. The Hardys are heavily favored to defeat Team 3D in the TNA and WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Tables Match.
In the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match, The IInspiration is the favorite to retain their title against The Elegance Brand. Order 4 is predicted to win against The System in the Hardcore War. Finally, Tessa Blanchard is favored to defeat Gia Miller in their singles match.
You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:
TNA World Championship Match
Trick Williams (c) +400 vs. “The Realest” Mike Santana -700
TNA Knockouts World Championship Match
Kelani Jordan (c) -450 vs. Indi Hartwell +275
TNA X-Division Championship Match
“The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater (c) -120 vs. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans -120
TNA and WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Tables Match
The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c) -3000 vs. Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley) +900
TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match
The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) (c) -2000 vs. The Elegance Brand (M and Heather By Elegance) +700
Hardcore War
Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Special Agent 0, Jason Hotch and John Skyler) -155 vs. The System (Moose, Alisha Edwards, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards and JDC) +115
Singles Match
“The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard -700 vs. Gia Miller +400