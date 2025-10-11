Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For TNA Bound For Glory

TNA is set to host its Bound for Glory pay-per-view (PPV) this Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The updated betting odds have been released for seven key matches, including the TNA World Championship Match, the TNA Knockouts World Championship Match, the TNA X-Division Championship Match, the TNA and WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Tables Match, the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match, a Hardcore War Match, and a notable singles match.

Mike Santana is favored to defeat Trick Williams and become the new TNA World Champion. Meanwhile, Kelani Jordan is expected to win against Indi Hartwell to retain her TNA Knockouts World Championship. In the TNA X-Division Championship Match, both current champion Leon Slater and challenger Je’Von Evans have the same betting odds. The Hardys are heavily favored to defeat Team 3D in the TNA and WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Tables Match.

In the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match, The IInspiration is the favorite to retain their title against The Elegance Brand. Order 4 is predicted to win against The System in the Hardcore War. Finally, Tessa Blanchard is favored to defeat Gia Miller in their singles match.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

TNA World Championship Match

Trick Williams (c) +400 vs. “The Realest” Mike Santana -700

TNA Knockouts World Championship Match

Kelani Jordan (c) -450 vs. Indi Hartwell +275

TNA X-Division Championship Match

“The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater (c) -120 vs. “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans -120

TNA and WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Tables Match

The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) (c) -3000 vs. Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley) +900

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match

The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) (c) -2000 vs. The Elegance Brand (M and Heather By Elegance) +700

Hardcore War

Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Special Agent 0, Jason Hotch and John Skyler) -155 vs. The System (Moose, Alisha Edwards, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards and JDC) +115

Singles Match

“The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard -700 vs. Gia Miller +400