Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE is set to host its Crown Jewel Premium Live Event (PLE) this Saturday, October 11, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

The updated betting odds have been released for five key matches: the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship, the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship, a significant singles match, an Australian Street Fight, and a notable tag team match.

Seth Rollins is favored to defeat Cody Rhodes and become the new Men’s Crown Jewel Champion, while Stephanie Vaquer is favored to beat Tiffany Stratton and claim the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

In the singles match, John Cena is expected to defeat AJ Styles. In the tag team match, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are favored to win against Asuka and Kairi Sane. Additionally, Roman Reigns is favored to defeat Bronson Reed in the Australian Street Fight.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

The Vision’s WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins: -900 (1/9) vs. Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes: +500 (5/1)

WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer: -250 (2/5) vs. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton: +170 (17/10)

Singles Match

John Cena: -2500 (1/25) vs. “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles: +800 (8/1)

Australian Street Fight

“The OTC1” Roman Reigns: -350 (2/7) vs. The Vision’s “Big” Bronson Reed: +225 (9/4)

Tag Team Match

RHIYO (“The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and “The Genius Of The Sky” IYO SKY): -1500 (1/15) vs. The Kabuki Warriors (“The Empress Of Tomorrow” Asuka and “The Pirate Princess Kairi Sane): +600 (6/1)