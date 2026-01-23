Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to hold its Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Saturday, January 24th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Updated betting odds have been released for three key matches: the Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match, an important singles match, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match.

Sami Zayn is favored to win the Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match against Randy Orton, Trick Williams, and Damian Priest.

Cody Rhodes is favored to defeat Jacob Fatu in the singles match.

In the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY are favored to retain their titles against Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of MyBookie:

Undisputed WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Fatal 4-Way Match

Sami Zayn (-600) vs. “The Viper” Randy Orton (+300) vs. Trick Williams (+700) vs. Damian Priest (+900)

Singles Match

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes (-175) vs. “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu (+135)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

RHIYO (“The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY) (c) (-700) vs. The Judgment Day (Liv Morgan and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez) (+400)