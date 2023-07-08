Updated Lineup For 7/11 Episode Of WWE NXT: New Match Added

You can officially pencil in a new match for this coming week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Saturday, WWE announced the addition of “NXT’s Resident Mean Girl” Cora Jade against newcomer to the NXT women’s division, Kelani Jordan, in one-on-one action for this coming Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA.

Previously announced for next week’s NXT on USA show, which takes place on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. is Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov in a title eliminator to determine Carmelo Hayes’ opponent for NXT Great American Bash 2023.

Also on tap for the program is an appearance by The Judgment Day, the NXT debuts of Lucien Price and Bronco Nima, Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile, Andre Chase & Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak & Charlie Dempsey, as well as Joe Coffey vs. Stacks with Tony D’Angelo’s freedom on-the-line.

