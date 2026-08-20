Updated Lineup For AEW All In: London 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has released the updated lineup for its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event, set for later this month.

The AEW World Trios Champions, “Hangman” Adam Page and the team of Brodido (Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido), will defend their titles against opponents who have yet to be announced.

Additionally, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, the AEW International Champion from the Don Callis Family, will defend his title in a three-way match against fellow Don Callis Family member “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada and “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita.

In another match, Kevin Knight, the AEW TNT Champion and another member of the Don Callis Family, will face Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

The AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion, consisting of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, will put their titles on the line against The Brawling Birds, made up of Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter.

The event will also feature a Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match, with Andrade El Ídolo and MJF confirmed as two of the competitors. More participants for this match will be announced in the coming weeks.

Furthermore, AEW Women’s World Champion Willow Nightingale will defend her title against “The CEO” Mercedes Moné.

The AEW World Tag Team Champions, Cage & Cope, composed of Christian Cage and “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland, will defend their titles against The Young Bucks, featuring Matt and Nick Jackson.

Lastly, AEW World Champion “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega will defend his title against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay.

AEW All In: London 2026 will take place on Sunday, August 30, at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and will be broadcast live on PPV.