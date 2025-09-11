Updated Lineup For AEW All Out 2025

Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company has announced an updated lineup for next weekend’s All Out pay-per-view event.

AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher. Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will put her title on the line in a 4-Way Match against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and Triangle of Madness’ “The Toxic Spider” Thekla.

Previously announced matches include AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone defending her title against Riho. Meanwhile, The Hurt Syndicate, comprised of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, will face Ricochet and the GOA team (Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun) in a trios match.

In another exciting matchup, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland will team up with Christian Cage to battle FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, in a tag team match. Additionally, Jon Moxley, a member of The Death Riders, will take on Darby Allin in a Coffin Match. Finally, MJF will go head-to-head with Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration in a singles match.

AEW All Out 2025 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 20, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.