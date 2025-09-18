Updated Lineup For AEW All Out 2025

After last night’s AEW September To Remember special, the company has announced an updated lineup for this weekend’s All Out pay-per-view event.

In the All Out Zero Hour pre-show, AEW World Trios Champions The Opps (Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs) will face The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake and Anthony Henry) in a tag team match. Additionally, Daniel Garcia from The Death Riders will take on “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata, one of The Opps’ champions, in a singles match.

Also featured in the pre-show, Harley Cameron, Mina Shirakawa, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale from The Conglomeration will battle “The Megasus” Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and the Triad of Madness (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) in a Tailgate Brawl.

Later in the event, Big Bill will compete against Eddie Kingston in a singles match. Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada will defend his title in a 3-Way Match against Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita and Máscara Dorada.

Finally, AEW World Tag Team Champions Brodido (Hounds of Hell’s Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido) will defend their titles against The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey), and Don Callis Family (Hechicero and “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander) in a 3-Way Tag Team Match.

Other matches for AEW All Out 2025 include AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone defending her title against Riho. In a trios match, The Hurt Syndicate, which includes “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley, “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, and MVP, will face off against Ricochet and the GOA team, consisting of Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun.

Additionally, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will defend his title against “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, the AEW TNT Champion from the Don Callis Family. If the Don Callis Family interferes, Fletcher will be stripped of the TNT Championship.

The AEW Women’s World Champion, “Timeless” Toni Storm, will also put her title on the line in a 4-Way Match against Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, and “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from the Triangle of Madness.

In another exciting matchup, “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland will team up with Christian Cage to take on FTR, made up of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood, in a tag team match. Jon Moxley, a member of The Death Riders, will face Darby Allin in a Coffin Match. Finally, MJF will compete against Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration in a Tables & Thumbtacks No Disqualification Match.

AEW All Out 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, September 20, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.